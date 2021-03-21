Fleeting holiday debut for new motorway

The government is planning to allow motorists to use a 30km section of the new intercity motorway linking Ayutthaya's Bang Pa-in district and Nakhon Ratchasima during the coming Songkran holiday, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered the temporary opening of the stretch of motorway, also known as M6, as part of the government's bid to ease traffic congestion in the northeast during the festive period, said Mr Saksayam.

The plan will next be discussed one last time at a meeting on Thursday where the government will finalise plans for handling this year's travel surge as people head back to their home provinces for the holiday, before the final plan is announced on April 1, the minister said.

Construction of the 30km section near Lam Ta Klong reservoir in Nakhon Ratchasima's Sikhiu district is complete and is likely to be opened for limited use pending a safety inspection.

The possibility of that the plan will be approved is at this point 90%, said Mr Saksayam.

The 196km new motorway starts at the Bang Pa-in interchange, where Bangkok's eastern ring road adjoins Phahon Yothin Road in Ayutthaya and runs parallel with Phahon Yothin and Mitraphap highways before ending at the Nakhon Ratchasima bypass in Muang district.

The motorway is expected to cut travel time from the capital to the province in half, from the current four hours to just two.