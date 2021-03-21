Unemployment caused by Covid-19 takes heavy toll on economy: Suan Dusit Poll

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused unemployment in the country, putting people in financial trouble, according to a survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 15-18 on 1,155 people throughout the country to survey their trouble caused by unemployment. The respondents were allowed to give more than one answer to a question.



Asked how their financial situation had been affected in the Covid-19 situation, 47.10% said their savings had decreased; 38.65% had to spend more on healthcare and protection from Covid-19; 36.40% had to spend less on clothes, faces and hair; 26.39% had to cut daily travel expenses; 22.59% had to pay more for daily food and drinks; and, 22.49% their credit card debts had risen.



On sources of money in case of emergency, 55.23% said they drew money from personal savings; 42.57% borrowed from family members; 32.98% sought a bank loan; 27.70% borrowed from friends and close associates; and, 26.56% used a cash card.



Asked to comment on the current unemployment situation, 65.94% said it had caused stress; 61.51% said it was a result of a long economic downturn; 60.30% said it had caused more crime cases particularly robbery and theft; 59.25% said Covid-19 was to blame; and, 53.00% said it had caused family problems.



Asked what the government should do to solve the unemployment problems, 56.66% suggested it should provide occupational training and promote supplementary occupations; 49.52% said it should quickly distribute handouts for remedies; 48.39% said it should provide more training for skill development; 47.08% wanted it to create jobs for the unemployed; and, 46.30% said it should run a supplementary employment programmes, pending permanent employment.