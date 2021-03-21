Section
Samut Sakhon, Bangkok lead 90 Covid cases Sunday
Thailand
General

published : 21 Mar 2021 at 12:00

writer: Online reporters

FILE PHOTO: A person receives the Sinovac coronavirus disease vaccine at a market after hundreds of local residents in the district tested positive for Covid-19 in Bangkok, March 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Thailand on Sunday added 90 new coronavirus cases, 81 of them locally transmitted, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,803. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 90.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the local infections comprised 45 from hospital reports and 36 from mass testing, largely in Samut Sakhon.

Hospitals in Bangkok reported 16 new cases, one more than in Samut Sakhon. Phetchaburi hospitals found six cases, followed by Pathum Thani (4), Nakhon Pathom (2) and one each in Ratchaburi and Samut Prakan.

Mass testing found 26 new cases in Samut Sakhon, nine in Pathum Thani and one in Samut Prakan.

Nine of Sunday's new caseload were imported: two were recent arrivals from the Philippines and one each from Serbia, Japan, Indonesia, Yemen, the United Kingdom, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

The centre said health authorities in Bangkok were focusing on the markets in Bang Khae district, the epicentre of a new outbreak that reached as far as Songkhla and Si Sa Ket. The patients in those two provinces had visited Bang Khae before they returned home.

About 2,600 people deemed at risk in Bang Khae have now been inoculated.

