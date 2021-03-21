Thailand's 'happiness' ranking unchanged in global report

Youngsters smile at the camera at Bang Sao Thong Klang School in Samut Prakan on Nov 12, 2020. Thailand's ranking in the World Happiness Report this year stays put at 54th. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

Thailand stayed at 54th in the rankings of the World Happiness Report that saw Finland on top of the globe and Singapore the best among Asean members.

The UN-sponsored report kept the Thailand in the same position as last year, two places below the 2019 ranking.

Finland was judged the world's happiest country again, while Singapore received the highest position among members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations – at 32nd.

The Philippines was ranked 61st, followed by Vietnam at 79th and Malaysia at 81st, one notch ahead of Indonesia.

Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar rounded out the rankings of Southeast Asian countries at 100th, 114th and 126th respectively. Brunei was not in the report.

The annual report calculates the rankings from a number of factors, including gross domestic product and life expectancy, using data from the Gallup World Poll as the main source.

Despite staying at 54th among 149 countries in the report, Thailand was among nations praised for their success in containing the Covid-19 outbreak.

The country was at 116th among countries around the globe devasted by the pandemic, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported on Sunday, citing Worldometers data. Thailand registered 90 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,803.