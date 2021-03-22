Section
Fierce storms in Korat, motorcyclist killed
Thailand
General

published : 22 Mar 2021 at 10:56

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Rescue workers give medical aid to a man injured during the storm that swept through Phimai district in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Summer storms caused widespread damage in several districts of this northeastern province on Sunday, and a motorcyclist was killed by a falling tree.

Two other motorcyclist were injured by a wind-blown election poster. 

In Phimai district, a storm brought down eight power poles, partially blocking the Phimai-Chumphuang road. The provincial electricity authority turned off power to the area to allow repairs to proceed.

Many municipal election campaign billboards were blown down, and some signs and posters were carried off by the strong wind.

In tambon Tha Lat, Chum Phuang district, a motorcyclist was hit by a falling tree on a road through Khok Tong village. He suffered severe head injuries and died before a rescue unit arrived. He was Sangwan Pongpanya, 38, of Moo 17 village in tambon Tha Lat. His body was taken to Chum Phuang Hospital.

In Muang district, two motorcyclists were hit by a wind-blown election billboard while travelling along Suranarai road, outside the Zone 5 Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office. The billboard, for a candidate in the March 28 municipal election, was gathered up by the storm and swept through the air.

The two injured men were admitted to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. 

