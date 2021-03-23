Fisheries boat rammed in night encounter, crew hurt

Rescuers take the five injured fisheries officials to the shore, after their boat was rammed as they tried to catch illegal fishermen in the sea off Nakhon Si Thammarat's Muang district on Monday night. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Five fisheries officials were injured when their patrol boat was rammed as they tried to catch fishing boats using illegal gear off Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday night.

The fisheries vessel was deployed to a bay near T-bridge in tambon Pak Nakhon of Muang district, following a report that small-boat fishermen were using illegal nets in the waters there.

They arrived about 10.30pm and found about 10 boats fishing in the area, a member of the patrol team said.

Upon seeing the fisheries boat, the fishermen tried to flee, and they followed. During the chase the patrol boat was rammed by at least one of the fleeing fishing boats.

The fisheries vessel remained afloat, but all five crewmen suffered injuries. They radioed for help and police and rescuers rushed to their assistance.

They were taken to the shore, near the bridge. A group of villagers gathered at the bridge to prevent them landing there and they had to go to another pier. (continues below)

The injured fisheries officials are taken to an ambulance for transport to a hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat. (Photo: Nujaree Raekrun)

The injured officials were taken ashore through the Pak Nam Pak Phaya tourist learning centre in tambon Thachak, and then whisked off to hospital.

All five officials were in safe condition, police said.

There have been frequent clashes between fishermen using illegal gear and fisheries officials in Muang and Pak Phanang districts of this southern province.

The Nakhon Si Thammarat fisheries office on Tuesday filed a complaint with police against the fishermen involved in Monday night’s incident.

The office also named the injured crew - CPO1 Khomkrit Boonthamno, CPO3 Narong Kanchana and PO1 Nakrob Romyen, from the Second Naval Area, and two volunteers, Liam Dasrii and Supoj Phuangsuwan.

Mr Supoj was discharged from the hospital. The othr four werre more seriously injured, the announcement said.

Nakhon Si Thammarat governor Kaisorn Wisitwong and other senior officials visited the four injured men at Maharat Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital.

The governor said the officials had warned the fishermen their equipment was illegal, but did not threaten them with weapons. The fishermen responded with violence.

He said legal action would be taken against them.