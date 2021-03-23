Tonnes of illegal healthcare products destroyed

Officials take illegal healthcare products from a storeroom to the incinerator at Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate in Ayutthaya province on Monday. (Photo supplied)

AYUTTHAYA: More than 31 tonnes of illegal healthcare products seized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) were destroyed on Monday.

The goods were seized during joint operations from 2014-2020, and the court cases have concluded.

They were incinerated at Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate, beginning about 10.30am, in the presence of FDA secretary-general Paisarn Dunkum, CPPD commander Pol Maj Gen Nathasak Chaowanasai and other officials.

Dr Paisarn said the goods included illegal medicines, food supplements, cosmetics and medical equipment.



From 2014-2020, the two agencies had seized a total of 31,820kg of these products in 328 joint operations. The seized goods were worth about 500 million baht .



The illegal items seized included Kamagra for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, botox, filler, imported vitamins, fake cosmetics using a range of brand names, unlicensed herbal products and food supplements.



FDA deputy-secretary Supatra Boonserm said people who come across illegal health products should call the FDA hotline, at 1556, or the CPPD hotline,1135, and pass on the information.



They could also inform their provincial health office or file a complaint via the Oryo Smart phone app, she said.