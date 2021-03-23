DSI investigating forest land encroachment collusion in Nan

The Department of Investigation has accepted for investigation an allegation that investors, politicians and state authorities have colluded to encroach on about 1,400 rai of state land in a forest in Chiang Klang district of Nan province.

DSI secretary-general Korawat Panprapakorn was in Nan on Tuesday to examine the land in question after receiving the complaint.



He travelled to Ban Don Thaen village in tambon Chiang Khan where the land is located in a forest on a mountain ridge from which streams flow to the Nam Liap reservoir near the village.



It is alleged that investors and politicians had encroached on the land and, with help from state officials, managed to obtain title deeds for eight areas totalling about 250 rai.



Land ownership documents were also found to have been issued for another 50 areas totalling about 1,150 rai, adjacent to the eight plots. These land documents were believed to have been issued illegally.



Pol Col Korawat said the people who colluded to obtain the land documents for the 58 blocks of land, altogether 1,400 rai, had intended to illegally occupy the land, which belongs to the state. They could be in breach of many sections of the Land Act, the Forest Act and the Criminal Code, he said.



The DSI chief said he had accepted the case and assigned the Office for Natural Resources and Environment Cases to investigate.