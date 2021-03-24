Section
Fire guts 9 old homes in Nakhon Phanom
Thailand
General

published : 24 Mar 2021 at 11:29

writer: Pattanapong Sripiachai

Nine old houses were gutted by fire in a community in Nakhon Phanom's Si Songkham district late on Tuesday night. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)
NAKHON PHANOM: Nine old wooden houses in a community in Si Songkhram district were destroyed by a fire late on Tuesday night. There were no injuries, police said.

The blaze was reported about 11.30pm and 10 fire engines and crews despatched to assist the Ban Uang community in tambon Ban Uang, Pol Lt Col Phet Kijpruek, duty officer at Si Songkhram police station, said.

The fire started in the house belonging to Jud Chaika, 72. He and his wife fled for their lives and the flames spread quickly to eight adjacent houses.

By the time it was brought under control an hour later, nine of the old wooden houses had been burned down.

Boonna Intring, 54, was among those who lost their homes. She was awoken by the sound of neighbours calling for help. She went outside and realised her house was already on fire.

She ran for her life as her possesions were consumed by the flames, including about 60,000 baht in cash from her recent sale of a gold necklace, she said.

Other fire victims also said they had lost everything except the clothes they were wearing. 

Police were investigating the cause of the fire. Total damage was estimated at 4-5 million baht.

