Feeder network 'could link all electric train stations'

A feasibility study for a public transport feeder network to link all existing and future electric train stations in Bangkok and surrounding provinces is almost finished, the Transport and Traffic Policy Plan Office (TTPPO) said on Wednesday.

Conducted by two consultancy firms which the office hired at a cost of 20 million baht, the study is now in its final stage of garnering public opinion through public hearings.

The first hearing was held at a hotel in Bangkok and presided over by Chayatham Phromsorn, permanent secretary for transport, who said the government is committed to developing the electric rail transport system.

More electric train routes totalling 129 kilometres in length are being built in addition to ones with a combined length of 170.38km that are already in service, he said.

The Transport Ministry is also speeding up development plans of both Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports to accommodate a surge in demand for airport services after global transport returns to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

The feeder network project is part of the government's public transport network development scheme and designed to serve the two airports as well, he said. The consultants hired are Team Consulting Engineering and Management Plc and Asian Engineering Consultants Corp, he said.

They were given a total of 18 months, starting last September, to finish their work, he added.

TTPPO director, Panya Chuphanit, said the scope of the study ranges from gathering and analysing information about electric train stations and the two airports, to developing a guideline for designing the feeder network and organising public hearings.

To serve the launch of the Red Line (Taling Chan-Bang Sue-Rangsit) later this year in particular, the feeder network study is required to focus first on a 3km radius of the line's 13 stations, he said. The firms also are required also to design pavements, skywalks, car parks and other public facilities that will improve convenience for commuters, he said.