State arm to wean farms off payouts

Farmers try to save their rice in a flooded paddy field in Phimai district of Nakhon Ratchasima last October. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

The Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE) is studying a plan to reduce state payments to farmers whose crops have been affected by natural disaster, replacing that help with a co-payment crop insurance scheme.

Chantanon Wannakejohn, its secretary-general, said the scheme would have the government paying 85% of the crop insurance fee, local administrative organisations paying 10% and farmers the rest.

"We plan to start with the economic plants including rice, cassava, rubber, palm and maize. Initially, we will target young smart farmers and local enterprises which seem ready for the project. We hope to see clearer details by next six months," he told the media on Wednesday.

In a bid to entice farmers to join co-payment insurance package, the office would introduce life insurance to farmers who pay for a crop insurance package. In the long term, Mr Chatanon said he hoped farmers will buy the insurance package with their own money, and the government would gradually reduce its share. It would put the money saved into improving farm technology, logistics and the supply chain.

The government from 2008-2019 paid 107.28 billion baht to 9,508,047 farmers for crop losses caused by natural disasters, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BACC) has offered seasonal-planted rice insurance since 2011, and maize insurance since 2019. The country has eight million families in the farming sector, or 29.82 people.

Meanwhile, he said that the office forecasts 2.7% growth in the farming sector this year end as global economic activity rebounds.

Growth in the farming sector increased 1.4% in the first quarter, with the crop sector marking the highest growth of 3.6%, followed by 1.2% in the forest sector, 0.7% in the agricultural service sector, and 0.5% in the livestock sector. But the fishery sector fell by 7.3% due to a drop in the number of shrimp farmers, an unfriendly climate and marine pollution that dampened fishing activity.

He said there are a few positive factors driving better growth in the farming sector, including sufficient water for farming, a debt suspension policy, online marketing and a declining number of Covid-19 cases. In addition, global economic growth is improving.

The International Monetary Fund recently predicted economic growth this year would increase 8.1% in China and 5.2% in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) including Thailand. Meanwhile, the Office of the National Economics and Social Development Council (NESDC) forecasts Thai economic growth this year will reach 2.5%-3.5%.