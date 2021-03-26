Post-jab death not linked to vaccine, says health official

The death of a person 10 days after being given a Covid-19 vaccine was by natural causes, not a consequence of the inoculation, according to a senior health official.

Media on Friday quoted Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control, as saying the patient had an aortic aneurysm.

The patient had suffered from a chronic illness since birth and required continual treatment.

The person underwent surgery, but the illness escalated and caused the patient's death about 10 days after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, he said.

The Public Health Ministry would release further details later, he said.