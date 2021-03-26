134 new Covid-19 cases

A man is inoculated with a Covid-19 vaccine in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on Friday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A total of 134 new Covid-19 cases, 128 local infections and six imported, were reported on Friday, raising the total to 28,577 with no new fatalities.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said 41 cases were found in hospitals among outpatients and 87 through active case finding in communities.

Bangkok recorded the most new cases with 98, of which 16 were confirmed at hospitals and 82 through active case finding.

Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the December coronavirus wave, logged 17 cases - 15 were confirmed at hospitals and 2 detected in communities.

Other provinces with new infections were Samut Prakan (5), Tak (5), Samut Songkhram (2) and Pathum Thani (1) of which 10 were confirmed at hospitals and 3 detected in communities.

The six imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Sweden (2), Malaysia (1), Zimbabwe (1), South Korea (1) and Turkey (1). Four were Thais, one Zimbabwean and one Swede.

Of the 28,577 people diagnosed with Covid-19, a total of 27,032 (95%) had recovered, including 86 discharged from hospitals on Thursday, and 1,453 people were in hospital. The death toll remained at 92, the CCSA said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose 622,386 in the past 24 hours to 126.05 million. The worldwide death toll rose 10,331 to 2.76 million.

The US had the most cases at 30.77 million, up 67,046. Brazil was second with 12.32 million, up 97,586. and India third with 11.84 million, up 59,069. Thailand ranked 116th.