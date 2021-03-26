Red Line test runs begin

Reporters gather to witness the first Red Line trial run, at Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Test runs began on Friday on the new Red Line train route, which is centred on Bangkok's new rail hub at Bang Sue Grand Station.

The Red Line stretches 41 kilometres between Rangsit in the northern area of Bangkok and Taling Chan in the western part of the capital, through Bang Sue Grand Station.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob launched the first test run on Friday. He said it was tentatively planned that commuters could start using the service for free from July, with full commercial services to start in November. Tickets would be in the range 12-42 baht.

Fare discounts would be available with prepaid ticket cards priced at 700 baht for 20 trips (equivalent to 35 baht/trip), 900 baht for 30 trips (30 baht/trip) and 1,250 baht for 50 trips (25 baht/trip), he said.

He also said that Bang Sue Grand Station would be the largest railway hub in Southeast Asia, where all kinds of sevices would converge - high-speed, airport, long-haul and commuter trains.



