Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Red Line test runs begin
Thailand
General

Red Line test runs begin

published : 26 Mar 2021 at 17:16

writer: Supoj Wancharoen

Reporters gather to witness the first Red Line trial run, at Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
Reporters gather to witness the first Red Line trial run, at Bang Sue Grand Station in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Friday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Test runs began on Friday on the new Red Line train route, which is centred on Bangkok's new rail hub at Bang Sue Grand Station.

The Red Line stretches 41 kilometres between Rangsit in the northern area of Bangkok and Taling Chan in the western part of the capital, through Bang Sue Grand Station.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob launched the first test run on Friday. He said it was tentatively planned that commuters could start using the service for free from July, with full commercial services to start in November. Tickets would be in the range 12-42 baht.

Fare discounts would be available with prepaid ticket cards priced at 700 baht for 20 trips (equivalent to 35 baht/trip), 900 baht for 30 trips (30 baht/trip) and 1,250 baht for 50 trips (25 baht/trip), he said.

He also said that Bang Sue Grand Station would be the largest railway hub in Southeast Asia,  where all kinds of sevices would converge - high-speed, airport, long-haul and commuter trains.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Red Line test runs begin

Test runs began on Friday on the new Red Line train route, which is centred on Bangkok's new rail hub at Bang Sue Grand Station.

17:16
World

UK approves 20-second Covid-19 test - distributor

LONDON: Britain's medicine regulator has approved a 20-second Covid-19 test, the product's distributor said on Friday as it launched a testing system it said could be used in airports, sports venues and businesses.

16:26
Business

Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall's plant

China's Xiaomi Corp plans to make electric vehicles using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race.

15:14
MORE IN SECTION
How Alfredo Barulli reached the top of the digital space as a marketer, entrepreneur and influencer

How Alfredo Barulli reached the top of the digital space as a marketer, entrepreneur and influencer

Raphael Gnn: from humble beginnings to transforming Ace Up Media into a leading agency

Raphael Gnn: from humble beginnings to transforming Ace Up Media into a leading agency

Anna Shumate Shows How To Rise Against All Odds

Anna Shumate Shows How To Rise Against All Odds

From humble beginnings to building an entrepreneurial empire – Nick Kozmin’s inspiring journey

From humble beginnings to building an entrepreneurial empire – Nick Kozmin’s inspiring journey

Sr. Gp. Capt. Kampee Kampeerayannon presides over Chiang Rai Buddhism Declaration Ceremony and bestows offerings essential for the continuity of Buddhism

Sr. Gp. Capt. Kampee Kampeerayannon presides over Chiang Rai Buddhism Declaration Ceremony and bestows offerings essential for the continuity of Buddhism