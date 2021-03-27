Ex-chief loses job over fire attack

The former head of Kaeng Krachan National Park will be banned from the civil service for his role in the burning down of Karen villagers' homes a decade ago.

Permanent Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment, Jatuporn Buruspat, said Chaiwat Limlikit-aksorn, the director of the Protected Areas Regional Office 9 in Ubon Ratchathani, had been stripped of his status as a civil servant.

The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission found Mr Chaiwat guilty of leading other officials in burning the houses of Karen villagers during their eviction from the park in 2011.

While his career will officially be over, he can still lodge an appeal with the Merit Protection Board or the Administrative Court, Mr Jatuporn said.

Mr Chaiwat will still receive a pension since he has not been officially sacked, however.

He had been condemned by human rights activists after being implicated in the attack.