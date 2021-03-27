Hospital in soup over 'poor care'

The Health Service Support Department on Fridaylodged a complaint against a privately run hospital for allegedly delaying emergency care for a woman who later died from respiratory failure.

Chatree Pinnai, the department's legal specialist, said the department along with Atchariya Ruangrattanapong, chairman of the Crime Victims Assistance Club, decided to seek legal action against the hospital after reviewing the woman's medical bills.

The case involves the death of Whitchayaporn "Wa" Visessombut, a 33-year-old model who died soon after being admitted to a hospital in Bangkok's Chatuchak district.

She was hired to serve drinks and entertain guests at a house party in Bangkok on Feb 22. After the party, she was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead after suffering a heart attack and respiratory failure. Her relatives turned to Mr Atchariya for help.

Mr Chatree said Whitchayaporn was in critical condition, but the hospital failed to comply with the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients scheme and demanded a 15,000-baht deposit.

The scheme requires Thai hospitals to provide emergency healthcare for up to 72 hours. Failure to comply with the scheme could carry a maximum two-year jail term and/or a maximum fine of 20,000 baht.

Mr Chatree said the department also filed a falsification complaint against the hospital for allegedly making a false 400-baht food claim.

Pol Col Namkiat Thirojanapong, deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Division 2, yesterday said a probe looking into Whitchayaporn's death will soon wrap up. He said people suspected of involvement in her death will be summoned to hear charges next week.

An initial probe revealed that 17 people attended the party, including Whitchayaporn.