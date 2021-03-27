One death, 80 new Covid-19 cases

Officials wearing masks check the readiness ahead of the local elections at Rangsit Municipality Office in Thanyabuti, Pathum Thani province, on Saturday. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

One more Covid-19 death was reported, along with 80 new cases — 73 local and seven imported — bringing the totals to 93 fatalities and 28,657 cases.

The death was a 45-year-old diabetic man in Nakhon Pathom who had been to the at-risk Bang Khae area of Bangkok, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

On March 16, he developed fatigue and shortness of breath and sought treatment at a hospital. He was found to have a high blood sugar level. He was tested for Covid-19 but the result came back negative.

On Thursday, he lost consciousness and was admitted to a hospital. His condition worsened and he later died. The hospital took a Covid-19 test and the result was positive.

Of the 73 new local infections, Bangkok reported the highest number, at 52, or 71.2% — 29 among outpatients and 23 through active case finding.

Samut Sakhon reported 15 new cases, or 20.5% —11 among outpatients and four through active case finding.

Other provinces reported six new cases, or 8.2% of the total. One was found at hospital and five through active testing.

The seven imported cases were arrivals from Bahrain (1), India (3), Germany (1) and South Africa (2). By nationality, they were three Indians, two South Africans and two Thais. All were in quarantine.

Of the total 28,657 diagnosed with Covid-19 to date, 27,136 (94.7%) have recovered, including 104 discharged from hospitals, and 1,428 remain in hospitals, the CCSA said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose 630,099 in the past 24 hours to 126.7 million. The worldwide death toll rose 11,558 to 2.77 million.

The US had the most cases at 30.85 million, up 76,976. Brazil came second with 12.4 million, up 82,558. India came third with 11.9 million, up 62, 291. Thailand ranked 116 th.