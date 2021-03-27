Woman infected after receiving first jab

Vendors and workers in Bangkok’s Bang Kae Market area receive their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Wat Nimmanoradee in Phasicharoen district on March 21. (Photo by Varuth Hirunyatheb)

A Ratchaburi woman in an at-risk group linked to the Bang Kae cluster in Bangkok has tested positive for Covid-19 eight days after getting her first vaccine shot.

The 29-year-old seafood vendor at Kitti Market in Bang Kae district has been admited to Ratchaburi Hospital.

She received her first shot on March 18 and tested positive on Friday, according to Ratchaburi health authorities.

According to her timeline, she stayed home in Muang district of Ratchaburi from March 10-12 because the market in Bangkok was closed after a cluster of infections was found there.

On March 13, she went to Kitti Market to give saliva samples for testing as instructed by market staff. She was told she would be informed by phone if she was infected.

From March 14-17, she isolated herself at home in Ratchaburi but did not receive a phone call about her test result. She learned from a chat group that none of her friends was infected.

On March 18, she went to Kitti Market to get the first jab. After being injected she went straight home in a private vehicle.

She remained at home the next day but on March 20 health officials found she was supposed to have been quarantined at a state facility in Ratchaburi instead of staying home. She was moved to the facility from March 21-25.

On Friday, she was tested before her 14-day quarantine ended on Sunday. The test result showed she was infected.

Dr Pajaree Areerob, a provincial doctor, said vaccination was no guarantee that one won’t get infected. But it prevents death and severe symptoms.

Ratchaburi has logged 40 confirmed cases, 11 of whom remain in hospitals.