Protest site by Govt House cleared, 64 rounded up

The protest site of two protest groups which has been set up by Government House to press demands on the government was cleared and 64 protesters rounded up in an operation at dawn on Sunday by the Metropolitan Police Bureau, according to media reports.

At about 6am, four companies of Protection and Crowd Control Division police led by Pol Maj Gen Prasai Jittasonthi, commander of the Metropolitan Police Division 1, moved in on the protest site in a soi of Phra Ram 5 road by the Khlong Phadung Krungkasem canal near the Chamai Maruchet bridge and the Government House.



On arriving at the scene, the police announced through loudspeaders telling the protesters to pack up their belongings and move out of the site in three minutes.



The protesters tried to negotiate. They asked for more time to pack up as it was still early in the morning. The police disagreed and continued to advance from the Chamai Maruchet and Orathai bridges and managed to round up altogether 64 protesters.



The protesters were taken to the Border Patrol Police Region 1 headquarters in Pathum Thani where they would be initially charged with violating the Communicable Disease Control Act and the emergency decree.



After the protesters were taken out, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and forensice police arrived to clear up the protest site, to make way for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration workers to come and dismantle the structures which had been erected by the protesters.



The protest site by Government House had been occupied by two groups of protesters. The first group was of the Save Bang Kloi Coalition of the ethnic Karen people from the Kaeng Krachan National Park in Phetchaburi. They had been entrenched by Government House since early this month demanding justice for the ethnic people.



The second group comprised members of the Ratsakon group who marched from Nakhon Ratchasima, demanding the release of their arrested leaders, the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his government, the constitutional amendment and the reform of the monarchy.



Members of the Ratsadon group joined the Save Bang Kloi Coalition at the site on March 13.