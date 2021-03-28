People worried by presence of migrant workers: Suan Dusit Poll

A large majority of people are worried about the presence of migrant workers, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, saying they would cause many other problems, according to an opinion survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,167 people throughout the country on March 22-25 on the situation regarding migrant workers in the country.



The respondents were allowed to give more than answers to a question.



Asked about their opinions on the current situation concering migrant workers, 67.67% thought they might cause the outbreaks of more diseases; 62.01% said they could take away jobs from Thai people; 59.09% said migrant workers are just seeking better life; 58.15% viewed the situation as deriving from economic problems; and, 53.69% said the migrants could bring about crime and lack of safety in life and property.



Asked what caused migrant workers to enter Thailand, 69.01% pointed to a higher labour wage; 67.12% said they could easier make their living in Thailand; 63.78% cited hardships and difficulties in their home countries; 54.42% said they are striving for happier life; and, 53.48% blamed it on the labour shortage in Thailand.



Asked how Thailand could be affected by migrant workers, 81.41% mentioned the spread of communicable diseases such as Covid-19; 74.38% said illegal migrant workers could even cause more problems; 68.81% said the authorities would be tempted to break the law, allowing illegal entry of migrant workers; 64.27% said Thailand would have to allocate a budget to look after migrant workers; and, 59.55% said national security, especially along the borders, could be affected.



Asked what the government should do to deal with migrant workers, 75.16% said it should impose strict control on officials, to prevent corruption; 72.13% said there should be long-term measures to prevent and cope with problems regarding migrant workers; 65.01% said border areas should be strictly under watch; 64.75% said the government should think of possible effects in every dimension; and, 57.38% said it should set up more effective health screening points.

