Thailand adds 77 Covid case, 1 death Sunday

FILE PHOTO: Detainees walk into a field hospital in Bangkok, following an outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus among detainees, on March 24, 2021. (AFP PHOTO / Thai Immigration Police)

Thailand on Sunday added 77 new coronavirus cases, 58 of them from local infections, bringing the accumulated number of confirmed cases to 28,734. One death was reported, raising the toll to 94.

-- More to follow --