Molotov cocktail attack on local govt chief's house

NAKHON SAWAN: A Molotov cocktail was thrown into the house of a former president of the San Chao Kai To tambon administration organisation (TAO) in Lat Yao district on Saturday night. His pickup truck was burned and damaged.

Somwat Chaiwaew, the former TAO chief, informed Lat Yao police of the incident on Sunday morning.



Lat Yao police led by Pol Col Viriyabundit Sathitsuwachart went to Mr Somwat's house to investigate. They found the left side of the pickup's rear compartment had been scorched above the left rear wheel, leaving black marks on the vehicle.



Pieces of broken glass were found near the pickup which was parked next to the house.



It was initially believed a Molotov cocktail was thrown over the fence into the house. The bomb landed on the left side of the pickup, starting a fire.



Mr Somwat said the attack occurred while he and his wife were asleep. They were awakened by the smell of smoke, and went outside to find the pickup on fire. The fire was quickly put out by neighbours who came to his aid.



He believed the Molotov cocktail attack might be intended to intimidate him as he had announced his intention to run again in the forthcoming TAO elections to be held throughout the country. The election date is yet to be fixed by the Election Commission.



If his suspicions were accurate, the upcoming local election in his tambon would certainly be fiercely contested, Mr Somwat said.



Police were investigating.