Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt to launch safety standards for tourists
Thailand
General

Govt to launch safety standards for tourists

published : 28 Mar 2021 at 18:21

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Safety standards for land tourism, adventure sport and ziplining activities are needed. (Kasetsart University photo)
Safety standards for land tourism, adventure sport and ziplining activities are needed. (Kasetsart University photo)

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Faculty of Engineering at Kasetsart University have collaborated to create safety standards for land tourism and zipline adventure activities.

Taweesak Wanichcharoen, deputy permanent secretary for Tourism and Sports, said the two organisations started working together to create safety standards for land tourism, adventure sport and ziplining activities. 

He said he had been assigned to work on the project under the guidance of Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Mr Taweesak said representatives of the two organisations held a meeting this month and have created tourist manuals to minimise accidents and build trust among tourists and tourism business operators.

He said improving standards would help enhance tourism growth in the country. It would first be implemented in six provinces: Chiang Mai, Phuket, Kanchanaburi, Udon Thani, Chon Buri and Bangkok. 

The new standards for tourism are expected to be implemented shortly after the country reopens, Mr Taweesak said. 

Mr  Phiphat said the ministry would develop tourism benchmarks for safety, cleanliness, honesty and sustainability nationwide.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Govt to launch safety standards for tourists

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports and Faculty of Engineering at Kasetsart University have collaborated to create safety standards for land tourism and zipline adventure activities.

18:21
Business

Cargo ships carrying Thai exports mull bypassing Suez

Thai vessels may have to be rerouted and seek an extension of deadlines for shipments if efforts to salvage a large container ship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal take longer than expected, Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said.

17:37
World

Philippine capital back in lockdown as virus cases surge

The Philippines placed the Manila region and nearby provinces under lockdown for a week from Monday to stem the nation’s worst coronavirus surge that’s overwhelming hospitals in its key economic area.

17:24