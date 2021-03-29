No holding her back

Undeterred by Covid's impact on its hotels, Dusit International's Suphajee Suthumpun branched into the more resilient food sector to boost the bottom line and protect staff. By NARUMON KASEMSUK

The tourism sector was the industry hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic crisis in the past year. Faced with a challenge, Dusit International looked for opportunities by expanding into the food business.

In so doing the company opened a new chapter in its 70 year history. But none of it would have been possible without Suphajee Suthumpun, group chief executive, who joined the company five years ago, after working in leading IT and telecommunication firms for years.

With the aim of introducing "gracious hospitality" to the world via hotel expansion, Dusit International, which has 340 properties globally, will use a similar approach when diversifying into the food business. "Food and hospitality are akin to each other. They can support each other while giving us more financial stability," she said.

The first food-related company that Dusit invested in 2018 was NR Instant Produce (NRF), the Bangkok-based producer and exporter of ready-to-cook food products and ingredients. Despite the pandemic, that company managed to be listed on Thailand's stock market in October last year.

"We set a vision to bring Asia to the world through Thai and Asian food products, while our hotel and resorts also can use our own products. In the future, NRF will expand while brand products penetrate the retail market," she said.

In 2019, the company it also acquired a 51% equity stake in Epicure Catering, a market leader in the education catering business which serves over 70 international schools in Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia with a focus on high quality service. The 423 million-baht deal was seen as a secure step by Dusit International into the food business as the market dominated by Epicure has a high entry barrier.

Dusit also committed to a joint venture with South Africa's Real Foods Group to bring a healthy casual restaurant to Thailand and Southeast Asia where it introduced the first store at the Virgin Active Fitness Club 101 in Bangkok. It now has four stores in Bangkok.

The next big Thing she plans with Dusit International is to create new opportunities for those who lost their jobs during Covid.

Within the third quarter, Dusit will open a new food school at a start-up community in Samyan which will offer both incubator spaces and mentors who are experts in the food business to those who want more stable jobs. The school will not only offer a cooking class, but will educate them on business models and setting up a cloud kitchen for students who want to enter the online food delivery market but don't have a clue how to start properly.

The company will also partner with a food delivery app, Robinhood, which waives the gross profit fee to help deliver products from a cloud kitchen to consumers. "The unemployment rate surged in the past year. We saw many hotel staff, pilots and air crew laid off. Our business model can help them get into a new area with plenty of opportunity," she said.

She said the crisis has pivoted the company to seek non-room revenue following a lack of international guests.

At present, hotel revenue contributes around 70-80% of the total, but when all its food businesses have rolled out, the share of non-hotel revenue should increase to 50%, the same as hotels. "That doesn't mean income from the hotel business will contract, but growth in the food business will be faster," she said.

In 2020, while revenue from hotels fell dramatically, food revenue still the target of 13.7% of total revenue. During the pandemic, Dusit adjusted its three pillars -- its financial model, business model, and organisation model.

To preserve liquidity, it put a hold on investments by lowering its CAPEX by 60%, but pressed ahead with prominent ongoing projects led by Dusit Central Park, a joint mixed-use development with Central Pattana Plc, and the development of ASAI projects, the new hotel brand under Dusit group.

It offered "Dusit Care" programme responding to health safety standards and introducing a unique local experience to add value to a guest's stay rather than jumping into price wars.

Companies should not try struggling on themselves but seek collaboration with other firms to expand their market and find new opportunities together, she said. For instance, Dusit joined partners such as Board of Trade of Thailand to get involved in organising events in the provinces. She also encouraged the 10,000 staff in Thailand and other countries to change their mindset, bracing for change and being prepared to take on new roles.

Ms Suphajee said she's grateful that people see her as role model, but she considers herself an ordinary woman who wants to use her experiences in international tech companies to help locals compete with innovation.