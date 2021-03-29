Section
Govt preparing for possible refugee exodus from Myanmar - PM
Thailand
General

Govt preparing for possible refugee exodus from Myanmar - PM

published : 29 Mar 2021 at 15:24

writer: Reuters

Villagers fleeing conflict in Myanmar's Karen State are pictured in an unidentified location on Sunday in this picture obtained from social media. (Karen Teacher Working Group via Reuters photo)
Villagers fleeing conflict in Myanmar's Karen State are pictured in an unidentified location on Sunday in this picture obtained from social media. (Karen Teacher Working Group via Reuters photo)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday his government is preparing for a potential flood of refugees from neighbouring Myanmar.

"We don't want to have an exodus into our territory, but we will observe human rights, too," Gen Prayut told reporters when asked about a weekend of violence in Myanmar during anti-coup demonstrations.

"How many refugees are expected? We have prepared an area, but how many - we are not talking about that." 

