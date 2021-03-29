Complaint filed alleging B2.7m surf skate pre-order fraud

Some of the 10 people who filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division on Monday, alleging they were cheated after placing a pre-order for surfskates on Facebook. (Photo supplied)

Ten people filed a complaint with the Crime Suppression Division on Monday, alleging they were cheated after placing orders online for surf skates, for which they paid in full and never received.

They claimed 112 other people were also victims of the alleged fraud, with total damage around 2.7 million baht.



The 10 complainants included Thananya Pipitwinchakan, a TV Channel 5 news announcer, and her friend Napathamon Tangwuthipalakorn.

They said they placed a pre-order for surfskates with Thotsawat Deemak, 21, via Facebook group "Sure & Skate Market Thailand".



They alleged Mr Thotsawat posted on Facebook he could obtain surf skates of popular brand names from abroad, with prices between 9,000-35,000 baht each, on the condition that buyers paid a 30% deposit in advance.



They contacted Mr Thotsawat for details. Mr Thotsawat allegedly said if they paid in full they would get a 1,000 baht discount for each surfskate.



They found Mr Thotsawat very credible and transferred their payments to him in full.

On the day they were due to get their surf skates, Mr Thotsawat did not make the delivery. When pressed for answers, Mr Thotsawat came up with an excuse, the complainants said.



They made their own inquiries and found about 122 people had placed orders which had not been filled. The total damage was estimated at 2.7 million baht.



Pol Col Ruangsak Choonjit, a CSD investigator, accepted the complaint and said he would forward it to the Economic Crime Suppression Division, which has the jurisdiction over economic crime cases, for further proceedings.

Mr Thotsawat could not be contacted for comment.

A surf skate is used for carveboarding, a relatively new sport. It resembles a skate board but is setup differently, and is used by snowboarders and surfers to practice their moves on land, during summer and on flat-sea days.