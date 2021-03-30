Fake B1,000 note passed in Hat Yai
published : 30 Mar 2021 at 13:28
writer: Assawin Pakkawan
SONGKHLA: A customer used a fake 1,000-baht note to purchase goods from a convenience store in Hat Yai district early on Tuesday morning.
Passakorn Klai-udom, 23, a cashier at the Plaza branch of 7-Eleven in Hat Yai municipality, told police that a man aged about 20 entered the store about 2am.
He selected some goods to purchase and the bill came to 271 baht. The man gave him a 1,000-baht note and he gave him 729 baht change.
Mr Passakorn said that as the customer left the shop, he examined the banknote.
He realised it was a fake. The portrait of the King was partly faded out.
He rushed outside to speak to the customer, but the man refused to talk to him and drove off in a car with two or three other people inside it.
The police accepted the complaint for investigation.