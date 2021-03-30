Section
Fake B1,000 note passed in Hat Yai
Thailand
General

published : 30 Mar 2021 at 13:28

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Passakorn Klai-udom, 23, a 7-Eleven employee, files his complaint about a fake banknote, placed on the table, at Hat Yai police station. (Photo: Assawain Pakkawan)
SONGKHLA: A customer used a fake 1,000-baht note to purchase goods from a convenience store in Hat Yai district early on Tuesday morning.

Passakorn Klai-udom, 23, a cashier at the Plaza branch of 7-Eleven in Hat Yai municipality, told police that a man aged about 20 entered the store about 2am.

He selected some goods to purchase and the bill came to 271 baht. The man gave him a 1,000-baht note and he gave him 729 baht change.

Mr Passakorn said that as the customer left the shop, he examined the banknote.

He realised it was a fake. The portrait of the King was partly faded out.

He rushed outside to speak to the customer, but the man refused to talk to him and drove off in a car with two or three other people inside it.

The police accepted the complaint for investigation.

