Forest fire on mountain in Chaiyaphum
Thailand
General

published : 31 Mar 2021 at 11:16

writer: Makkawan Wannakul

Flames and smoke light up the night sky on Tuesday from the fire burning on Phu Laen Kha mountain in Tat Ton National Park in Chaiyaphum province, in the Northeast. (Photo: Makkawan Wannakul)
CHAIYAPHUM: Firefighters from Tat Ton National Park are battling to contain a blaze spreading on the Phu Laen Kha mountain range which has already destroyed about 1,000 rai of forest.

Park officials said the fire was believed set by villagers who wanted to clear land to collect wild products.

It started at th base of Phu Laen Kha mountain in tambon Na Siew, Muang district, early on Tuesday night. The flames quickly spread to the top of the mountain and into tambon Huay Rai in Khon Sawan district, near a wildlife breeding and research centre at Ban Dong Yen.

During the night, the flames could be advancing in a line across the mountain on a six kilometre front. The  smoke blanketed Tat Ton National Park.

Firefighters were unable to get to the fire as it raged into the night. They could only clear a fire breal to prevent it spreading to houses and government offices near Highway 201, between Chaiyaphum and Kaeng Khro.

About 1,000 rai of forest was estimated to have already been burnt out.

On Wednesday morning, more firefighters, enforced by volunteers, were being sent to battle the blaze, which continued to spread. 

