Six rare cats for auction April 23

Caged cats found at the house of drug suspect Sorakrit Sonsiri on March 15.

Six cats of two rare foreign breeds acquired with money from the drug trade will be auctioned on April 23 in Klaeng district of Rayong province, Office of the Narcotics Control Board secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkol said on Wednesday.

Mr Wichai said the six cats were seized from a drug network controlled by "Kook Rayong".

They belonged to Sorakrit Sonsiri, a drug suspect and alleged member of the drug network.



One is a male of Bengal breed, and the others are Scottish Fold, two males and three females.

The ONCB chief said he ordered the cats to be sold at auction since they were a kind of property not suitable to be kept or, if kept, would be too much of a burden on the office.

He had set up a five-member committee to conduct the auction under the supervision of the ONCB Region 2 office at the community hall, Klaeng disrict of tambon Thang Kwian on Friday, April 23, at 9am.



The reserve prices were still being assessed by experts. They would be made public on April 19-21.