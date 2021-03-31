Police examining videos to lay more charges against protesters

Demonstrators flash three-finger salutes during the anti-government rally on Chamai Maruchet Bridge, opposite Government House, on Tuesday, demanding the release on bail of their detained leaders. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Police were examining video recordings of Tuesday’s anti-government rally at Chamai Maruchet Bridge in Bangkok, to see who they could charge, as 45 WeVo guards reported to hear additional charges arising from another rally early this month.

Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), said on Wednesday there were minor skirmishes at the bridge opposite Government House on Tuesday, involving protesters who ignored warnings, but the situation had been under control.

After talks seeking their cooperation, the demonstrators had agreed to move to areas designated for their rally, Pol Maj Gen Piya said.

As a state of emergency was still in force to control the spread of Covid-19, the demonstrators were liable to at least two charges - violating the emergency decree and under the Communicable Disease Control Act.

Police would examine videos recordings to decide who would face legal action. Other charges could also be considered, such as failing to pay heed lawful orders and trying to cause unrest, the deputy city police chief said.

Demonstrators would also face a charge of obstructing traffic.

He shrugged off demonstrators' criticism that police had blocked traffic by placing shipping containers on the road. The protesters had rallied on the road surface and failed to abide by a warning to restrict their activities to footpaths, he said.

After the rally ended, about 10pm, the shipping containers were moved off the bridge and normal traffic resumed, he said.

Police wouldcontionue to be deployed to ensure peace and order in the area beside Khlong Padung Krung Kasem, where protesters had previously set up their Mu Ban Thalu Fah, or "Through the Sky" village.

On Wednesday, a group of Wevo guards, the volunteer security guards of anti-government groups, reported to Phahon Yothin police station to acknowledge four more charges filed against them.

The charges were - assaulting officers doing their duty, obstructing officers performing their duty, and illegal possession of military equipment and walkie-talkies.

A source said police had results of forensic tests on items seized during the anti-government rally in front of the Criminal Court on March 6, before protesters and police clashed in front of Major Ratchayothin shopping mall that same day.

At the time, 18 WeVo guards, including group leader Piyarat “Toto’’ Chonthep were detained.

More guards were found involved and they were earlier summonsed to hear four charges of criminal association, illegal association, violating the emergency decree and the disease control law, the source said.