Detained protester Panusaya 'skipping dinner'
Thailand
General

published : 31 Mar 2021 at 17:16

writer: King-oua Laohong

Panusaya
Panusaya "Rung" Sitthijirawatanakul at the Criminal Court in Bangkok on March 15. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Panusaya "Rung" Sitthijirawatanakul, a defendant charged with lese majeste being detained at the Central Women's Correctional Institution, has said she is foregoing dinner for three days, from Tuesday, Corrections Department deputy director-general Tawatchai Chaiwat said on Wednesday.

Ms Panusaya declared on Monday that she might go on a hunger strike if the court continued to reject her request for release on bail.

She was speaking on arrival at the Criminal Court for prima facie examination in a case in which she and 21 other defendants are charged with multiple offences arising from the Sept 19-20 demonstrations at Thammasat University and Sanam Luang.

Mr Tawatchai said on Wednesday that Ms Panusya had informed him that she would initially skip dinner for three days, starting March 30. She would still have breakfast and lunch as usual.

She would also continue other activities, including seeing her lawyer about the court case.

Mr Tawatchai asked people not to believe every rumour they heard. The department would answer all questions as best it could, but some matters were sensitive. 

As for Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, a defendant in the same case now detained at Pathum Thani detention centre, Mr Tawatchai said Mr Parit was weak but his condition otherwise  normal.

Mr Parit is on a partial hunger strike, taking only milk, sweet drinks and mineral water.

He was given a physical examination on Wednesday morning, Mr Tawatchai said. Mr Parit's body termperature was 36.6 degrees Celsius, his pulse rate 66, breath rate 18 per minute and blood pressure 123/75. He weighed 103 kilogrammes.

Mr Tawatchai said Mr Parit was weak but still looked fresh with no signs of dizziness. He was given a medication for stomach discomfort. The rash on his chest and back had reduced.

He still refused to take solid food. 

Mr Parit still refused to be transferred to the Corrections Department Hospital, Mr Tawatchai said. It was as well equipped as other hospitals.

