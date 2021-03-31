Shorter Covid-19 quarantine from April 1

Travellers arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province and will be quarantined right away. Quarantine has been shortened for most arrivals from April 1 (File photo)

Quarantine will be reduced to seven days for people coming from overseas who have received two doses of vaccine at least 14 days before arrival, beginning on Thursday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration confirmed on Wednesday.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokeswoman, said people who had not been vaccinated, had received only one dose of vaccine, or whose second shot was less than 14 days previously, would spend 10 days in quarantine.

The current 14-day period would remain for people arriving from countries where the Covid-19 virus had mutated.

The counting of quarantine days would start right away for arrivals between midnight and 6pm. For later arrivals, day 1 of quarantine would start the following day.

Foreigners must test negative for Covid-19 before coming to Thailand.

For seven-day quarantine, foreigners would be tested once after arrival, on days 5-6. Thai returnees who were not tested before flying would be required to give a sample on arrival and be tested once more, on days 5-6.

For 10-day quarantine, arrivals would be tested twice, on days 3-5 and days 9-10.

For 14-day quarantine, arrivals would be tested three times - on arrival day, days 6-7 and days 12-13.

For all categories, arrivals would be traced by a tracking system for 14 days.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, as director of CCSA, would approve the new quarantine measures, Dr Apisamai said.