Go forth and multiply, says anxious ministry

The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday launched a matchmaking campaign to promote marriage and birth planning following concerns over the country's falling birthrate.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign in Bangkok, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said 63.3% of Thai people wanted to have a relationship or a spouse but only 53.9% them were married.

Most singles were not married because they had not yet found the right person, so the campaign was launched to help singles meet new people and form a network of "quality singles", Mr Sathit said.

Another related campaign -- "For Baby" -- was also debuted by the ministry to raise awareness among married couples about the importance of health checks before having a baby.

The campaign encourages married couples to first check if either or both spouses carry genetic disorders and sexually transmitted diseases.

The country's policy on birth control, an increase in women getting jobs plus social and cultural changes had all contributed to the decline in birthrates, said Mr Sathit.

Department of Health director-general Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said that an increasing birth rate could be achieved by couples having access to efficient public health services from the day they marry right up until the birth of their child or children.

A survey found that 9.5% of all Thai newborns were underweight, with an average weight of under 2,500 grammes, he said.