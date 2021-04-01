Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Kingdom eyes world durian title
Thailand
General

Kingdom eyes world durian title

published : 1 Apr 2021 at 04:02

newspaper section: News

writer: Phusadee Arunmas

Durian fruits are available at a fair in Bangkok last year. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Durian fruits are available at a fair in Bangkok last year. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thailand is on course to become the world's largest durian producer over the next five years but is at risk of losing out to neighbouring exporters of the king of fruit, experts warned on Wednesday.

Given the growth in durian-growing areas in the country in the past decade, which has seen a 30% rise, durian production is predicted to rise by 83% from 2021-2025, said Aat Pisanwanich, director of the Centre for International Trade Studies at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

The average annual amount of durian produced from 2021-25 is tipped to be 2.02 million tonnes, compared to 1.11 million tonnes last year, said Mr Aat.

That will be the largest amount of durian production in the world, he said, adding that at present Thailand is second after Indonesia which produces the world's largest volume at 1.20 million tonnes of durian per year.

The quantity of durian production in Thailand rose by 6,000 tonnes per year between 2011 and 2016, he said.

Between 2017 and last year, the amount jumped by 140,000 tonnes per year, more than 20 times higher, he said.

"This surge in durian production was a result of the expansion of durian-growing areas in the South and the Northeast," he said.

The South has seen the highest growth in durian-growing areas, followed by the Northeast.

Durian plantations in that region grew by 300% during the same period.

Thailand's neighbours have also been expanding their durian-growing areas, he said.

Durian production in Malaysia has in recent years grown by 42%, while Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam have seen a 32%, 40% and 20% growth in durian production respectively.

As a result, Thailand is now projected to lose its durian export market share from about 80% last year to about 57% by 2025, said Mr Aat.

The world's total volume of durian exports is predicted in the next five years to rise by 350,000 tonnes per year from only 130,000 tonnes per year as seen in the past decade.

As such, the world's durian exports are forecast to rise by 134.5% to 1.8 million tonnes by 2025, compared to a 48.3% rise in 2020, he said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Banking on Songkran

Hotel and airline operators have high hopes the upcoming Songkran celebration will revive sluggish tourism sentiment as the second wave of the pandemic wanes.

06:30
Business

Plan for Thai hotels

Italthai Group prepares a recapitalisation plan for its hotel business in Thailand to stem the impact of the pandemic because a full recovery is not expected for 5 years.

06:06
Thailand

Free robot surgery

To mark its 133rd anniversary, Siriraj Hospital launched a campaign to offer free, robotic surgeries to 237 poor patients nationwide on Wednesday.

06:00