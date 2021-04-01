26 new Covid-19 cases

A monk has his temperature checked before being injected with a Covid-19 vaccine at Wat Trai Mit Witthayaram in Samphanthawong district, Bangkok, on Wednesday, when 26 new infections were reported nationwide.(Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Twenty-six new Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday, 21 infections in the greater Bangkok area and five imported cases, raising the total to 28,889.

The Department of Disease Control said that 13 new local cases were confirmed at hospitals and eight others found in communities.

Samut Sakhon province reported 11 new cases (52% of the daily increment), all Myanmar nationals - eight found by testing in communities and three detected at hospitals.

Bangkok City recorded seven new cases, detected at hospitals - six Thai, one Myanmar.

Samut Prakan province reported three new case, all Thais, detected at hospitals.

The five imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Myanmar (Thai male factory worker, 57), Sweden (Thai woman, 34), Lebanon (Thai woman, 62, also earlier diagnosed with Covid-19), Qatar (Qatari man, 37) and Norway (Thai man, 58).

Of the 28,889 total cases, 27,548 (95%) had recovered, including 122 people discharged on Wednesday, and 1,247 were at hospitals. The death toll was unchanged at 94.

As of Wednesday, 180,447 doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been given to patients throughout the country, 0.3% of the total population.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 639,599 in 24 hours to 129.43 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 12,249 to 2.83 million.

The United States had the most cases at 31.17 million, up 68,756, and the most deaths at 565,256, up 1,115.

Second was Brazil, which had the fastest daily increment, 89,200 new cases, raising its total to 12.75 million. The Brazil death toll also rose the fastest, with 3,950 new deaths, to a total of 321,886.