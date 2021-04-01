Fraud suspect recaptured after escaping from hospital

Suspect Chonnakan Daosanthia, a pillion ridder on a hired motorcycle, escapes from Khon Buri Hospital of Nakhon Ratchasima after asking police to send him there on Wednesday. He was later recaptured in Muang district on late Wednesday night. (CCTV footage: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A fraud suspect who escaped from a hospital after claiming to be ill has been recaptured.

Pol Col Prasit Premmakol, chief of Khon Buri police, said on Thursday that Chonnakan Daosanthia was recaptured in Muang district at around 10.30pm on Wednesday after escaping from Khon Buri Hospital earlier on that day.

Mr Channakan, 39, of Non Thai district, was accused of cheating many people in Non Thai, Pak Thong Chai and Khon Buri districts of this northeastern province.

According to police, he claimed to be a judge or a police officer offering to make cases go away for his victims. He also pretended to be a rescue worker and swindled money out of patients.

Many people had fallen victim to him before complaints were filed and he was caught on Tuesday, said Pol Col Prasit.

On Wednesday, Mr Chonnakan said he was ill. He vomited and demanded to be sent to a hospital. After police took him to Khon Buri Hospital, he unlocked the handcuffs tied to a hospital bed and escaped.

Chonnakan Daosanthia, 39, is caught after escaping from Khon Buri Hospital. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

After being alerted, police examined closed-circuit television cameras at the hospital and nearby areas that shed light to his escape route, said Pol Col Prasit.

After escaping from the hospital, the suspect had hired a motorcycle taxi-driver to send him to Soeng Sang district. On the way, he asked the hired motorcycle driver to change the route to Podaeng village in PakThong Chai district, where he hired another motorcycle taxi driver to send him to downtown Muang district.

Police tracked down the suspect and they were given information from the motorcycle taxi driver at Podaeng village that the suspect had hired him to take him to Muang district, where the suspect bought a mobile phone SIM to phone to people close to him.

The officers traced his mobile phone use and shared his photos on social media that led to the arrest of the suspect at Thao Suranaree monument at around 11pm on Wednesday, said Pol Col Prasit.

The investigators have pressed an additional charge of fleeing while detention and sent him to the court. They urged other people who were swindled by the suspect to come out to file complaints against him.