Storms, winds forecast from Saturday-Tuesday

Two men survey survey the damage to a house that lost its roof during a storm in tambon Tha Kho of Muang district in Nakhon Phanom on Wednesday. A least 20 homes were damaged. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

Sudden summer storms, gusty winds and even hail are expected in the Northeast, East, North, Central and the upper South regions from April 3-6, the weather agency said on Thursday.

The Meteorological Department said the bad weather would move into the Northeast and East first, advancing into the North and the Central Plains, including Bangkok, and then the upper South will be affected.

During storms, people should avoid open areas, and not shelter near big trees or large advertising boards.

The storms were being brought by a moderate high pressure system from China, moving over upper Thailand and the South China Sea.

Farmers are advised to take precautions against crop damage.

Strong winds and waves 2-3 metres high are likely in the Andaman Sea, with higher waves whipped up during thunderstorms.

People in the South should prepare for heavy rain.

Shipping in the Andaman should proceed with caution during this period and smallboats should remain ashore, the weather agency said.



