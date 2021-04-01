PM: Plans in place to evacuate Thais if necessary

Wounded persons who are fleeing the violence in Myanmar receive medical treatment at the Thai border village of Mae Sam Laep, Mae Hong Son province, on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

Thailand has prepared a plan to evacuate Thais from Myanmar if the situation warrants it, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has worked closely with Thai officials in Myanmar. Preparations have laready been made if the move becomes necessary, said Gen Prayut during while answering a media question about the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF)’s preparation of aircraft to evacuate Thais from Myanmar.

The prime minister said the situation has not yet reached that point.

Meanwhile, AM Thanat Chanamphai, director of the air force’s Civil Affairs and spokesman, said Air Force chief ACM Airbull Suttiwan had ordered Wing 6 to prepare C-130 transport aircraft to evacuate Thais from Myanmar.

“The air force chief has put the transport aircraft on standby since protests against the military coup began in Myanmar. If the government orders an evacuation, the aircraft will be immediately sent,’’ said the spokesman.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would assess the situation, he said, adding authorities were closely monitoring the situation in Myanmar.