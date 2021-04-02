58 new Covid-19 cases

People queue for Covid-19 vaccine inoculations at Saphan Hin gymnasium in Phuket province on Thursday, when 58 new cases were reported nationwide. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

The government on Friday reported 58 new Covid-19 cases, 45 local infections and 13 imported, raising the total to 28,947.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 42 new cases were confirmed at hospitals and the three others through mass testing. Two cases were traced to entertainment venues.

Bangkok logged 20 new cases, 44% of the daily increment. Nineteen were Thais, detected at hospitals, and one a Myanmar national, through active case finding.

One Bangkok infection, confirmed at Ramathibodi Hospital, is a student at Mahidol University Salaya campus who had visited a crowded entertainment place in Nakhon Pathom province, Dr Taweesilp said.

Samut Sakhon province reported 14 new cases, found at local hospitals - eight Myanmar, six Thai.

Samut Prakan recorded five new cases, all Thais - three at hospitals, two in communities.

Tests at hospitals also found three new cases in Nonthaburi (two Thai, one Myanmar), and two Myanmar cases in Tak. A Thai woman, 29, was found infected in Loei, and it was traced to an entertainment place in Bangkok.

"Two new cases were linked to entertainment places. This concerns us," Dr Taweesilp said.

The 13 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from the United States (7), India (2), Finland (1), the United Arab Emirates (1), Belgium (1) and Madagascar (1).

"The two-digit daily increment tells us that surveillance remains necessary," he said.

Of the 28,947 total cases, 27,606 (95%) had recovered, including 58 discharged on Thursday, and 1,247 were at hospitals. Fourteen patients were in critical condition, he said. The death toll was unchanged at 94.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 686,498 in 24 hours to 130.16 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 11,522 to 2.84 million. The US had the most cases at 31.24 million, up 76,786, and the most deaths at 566,611, up 952.

The high rate of daily new cases worldwide proved the necessity of serious disease control, Dr Taweesilp said.

"With the availability of vaccines, many western countries lowered their guard," he said.