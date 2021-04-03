Five killed in Bangkok fire
Dead victims are volunteers; work in progress to free people trapped inside
published : 3 Apr 2021 at 13:07
writer: Online Reporters
Five rescue volunteers have been killed in a fire at a large house in western Bangkok.
The three-storey building was on a 50-square-wah plot in the Krisdamahanakorn 31 housing estate on Boromratchonnanee in Thawi-Watthana district. The house later collapsed after the fire raged through it for an hour from 6am on Saturday.
The first responders were firemen from the Bangkok Fire & Rescue Department under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and rescue volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.
The dead were Thanaphob Prapai, 44, Samatcha Nilthong, 48, Attapol Thuamthong, 26, Kiat Patterson, 35, and Suthat Plianklad, 38.
As of 12.35pm, another volunteer reportedly remained trapped in the debris and work was in progress to rescue him and other injured people.
So far, one of the bodies has been extracted. No heavy machinery could be used for fear the structure could collapse further and crush them.
The house collapses after the fire was put out but victims could not be retrieved as of noon on Saturday.