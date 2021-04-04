New plan to manage traffic jams during Songkran

To reduce traffic congestion during this year's Songkran Festival, the Transport Ministry has launched a campaign asking motorists living within a 300 kilometre radius of Bangkok to plan travel dates based on the distance of their homes to their travel destinations.

The campaign is titled "Near to Home and Far from Home," according to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob.

"The idea is to have motorists manage their travelling days, instead of all travelling on the same day, which leads to heavy traffic congestion," Mr Saksayam said.

The campaign would target people living within 300 kilometres from Bangkok. Under the plan, those who live nearer to their travel destination should travel earlier and drive back home earlier.

The campaign asks for the cooperation of outbound travellers, who will travel within 300 kilometres from Bangkok, to start outbound travelling between April 11-12 and travelling back on April 15-16.

Mr Saksayam said the measure aims to mitigate the capital's traffic volume during peak periods by hoping to reduce outbound travellers by 75,800 cars each day and inbound travellers by 48,300 cars each day.

The campaign covers inter-provincial travel between Bangkok and 21 provinces. These provinces are located within a 300km radius of Bangkok.

These 21 provinces are divided into four zones -- the north, northeast, east and western regions. The northern route is comprised of nine provinces -- Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Sing Buri, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, Nakhon Sawan and Phetchabun. The northeastern route comprises Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.

The eastern routes include four provinces -- Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, Prachin Buri and Sa Kaeo, while the western routes include Samut Songkhram, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi and Kanchanaburi.