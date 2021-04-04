Eight districts in Phichit lashed by summer storms

PHICHIT: Summer storms hit 22 tambons in eight districts of this lower northern province on Saturday, causing damage to 101 houses, according to Ratiros Puangprom, chief of the provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office.

Ms Ratiros said the storms occurred between 6pm and 8pm in eight districts.

She said hardest hit was Pho Thale district where 46 houses were damaged. Elsewhere, 21 houses were damaged in Pho Prathap Chang district; 12 in Muang district; 10 in Bung Na Rang district; four in Taphan Hin district; four in Bang Mun Nak district; three in Sak Lek district; and one in Sam Ngam district.



Many trees in the province were uprooted and power posts broken, causing a temporary outage. The provincial electricity authority managed to repair the damage and resume the power supply shortly afterwards.



Local administrations had been asked to examine the damage and report to the disaster prevention and mitigation office, Ms Ratiros said.