Two doctors infected with Covid-19 in Khon Kaen

Dr Pongsak Kiatchusakul, director of Srinagarind Hospital, takes part in a press conference on Sunday on the new cases of two doctors in Khon Kaen infected with Covid-19. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Two doctors in Khon Kaen have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The male doctors worked in the Department of Surgery, Faculty of Medicine, at Khon Kaen University's Srinagarind Hospital, provincial public health office chief Dr Somchaichote Piyawachwela said at a press conference on Sunday.

They were the province's 15th and 16th Covid-19 infections.



Dr Somchaichote said the 15th infection, who is 26 years old, tested positive for the virus on April 2. He said a timeline revealed that he ate and shopped at a department store, went to his house and returned to work at the Department of Surgery where he met with other doctors, medical staff and several patients.



The 16th, who is 25 years old, also worked at the Department of Surgery. He had been in close contact with other doctors, medical staff and several patients, and had also travelled to Bangkok.



The two also attended a concert in Khon Kaen, Dr Somchaichote said. He did not give details on the dates and times of their activities.



Covid-19 controls at the hospital have subsequently been lifted to the highest level, Dr Somchaichote said.



The Srinagarind Hospital also issued an announcement, saying that since some medical personnel had been infected with Covid-19 and many other staff had subsequently been suspended from work, the hospital's ability to provide medical services were limited.



Patients scheduled to see doctors between April 5-16 with sufficient medications were asked to postpone their appointments as the hospital would give priority to emergency cases. Surgical operations which were not urgent would be postponed.



Dr Pongsak Kiatchusakul, director of Srinagarind Hospital, said all hospital staff and patients who had been in close contact with the infected doctors between March 22-April 2 had been told to report for testing and quarantine.



Jaruek Laoprasert, the Khon Kaen deputy governor, said despite the new Covid-19 cases the Songkran festival would still be held as planned. However, restrictions imposed by the Public Health Ministry would be observed. Activities involving large gatherings of people, such as water splashing, would be prohibited, he added.



Mr Jaruek said Magenta at Hugz Mall in Khon Kaen, the venue where the two doctors attended the concert, would be examined to see if it had properly observed the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the province.