SSO targets to amend welfare law

The Social Security Office (SSO) is seeking to amend the kingdom's social security law to increase the duration of the disbursement of old-age pension payments to members or their beneficiaries from 10 to 60 months in case fund members die after pension payments have started being paid.

Ladda Sae Lee, director of the SSO's benefits bureau, said the office has proposed changes to the law, which currently caps the payment of old-age pension to beneficiaries of fund members at only 10 months in the wake of their death.

The proposed changes are being considered because there are cases involving fund members who died two months after the old-age pension payments started being paid, she said.

"The SSO is seeking to amend the law to guarantee old-age pension payments for a total of 60 months to the SSF (social security fund) members and beneficiaries [since they start being paid]," Ms Ladda said.

Under the social security law, fund members who contribute for 180 months or longer can claim their old-age pension payments when they turn 55 and retire. The amounts they receive are calculated based on their contributions to the fund.

Ms Ladda also urged SSF subscribers to take part in a public hearing on its plan to improve retirement fund benefits, a move in response to a three-point demand made by a group of fund members. The hearing is expected to be held sometime this year.

Under their proposal, fund members are allowed to choose between a one-time retirement payment or monthly old-age pension payments. Fund members are allowed to claim a small-sum payment upon retirement and the rest in monthly payments. Contributions made to the old-age pension fund can be used as loan collateral.

Ms Ladda said the SSO has produced a video explaining the consequences and risks associated with the office's proposal. She has asked members to thoroughly study it before.

For example, if fund members are allowed to claim a small-sum payment and the rest in monthly payments, their monthly payments will be reduced proportionately. If the contribution is used as collateral, retirement benefits will be seized to pay back debts in case of loan default.

"And if loan defaults by SSF subscribers are massive, it will hurt the SSF, the investments and earnings of which are used to pay benefits to the subscribers," Ms Ladda said.