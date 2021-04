Sharp increase in Thai Covid cases Monday

A man receives the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine as the resort island of Phuket rushes to vaccinate its population ahead of a July 1 ending of strict quarantine for overseas visitors, to bring back tourism revenue, April 1, 2021. (Reuters file photo)

The government on Monday recorded 194 new cases of Covid-19, a sharp increase over recent days, as the accumulated total since the start of the pandemic hit 29,321. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 95.

Active case-finding revealed 95 of the new infections, while hospitals reported 87. Twelve cases were recent arrivals from abroad.

