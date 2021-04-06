Contraband cigarettes seized

Police examine boxes of contraband foreign cigarettes seized at a checkpoint in Muang district of Trat province on Tuesday morning. A man was arrested. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)

TRAT: A man was arrested with 356 cartons of smuggled foreign cigarettes in his possession at a road checkpoint in Muang district of this eastern province bordering Cambodia early on Tuesday.

About 4.35am police at Ban Noen Sung, in tambon Takang, stopped a Toyota sedan heading towards Trat township from Khlong Yai district.



On the back seat they found boxes containing 356 cartons of cigarettes of Texas and Vibes brands.



Veerapong Reechinda, 30, the driver, said he bought the cigarettes in Khlong Yai district and intended to sell them to Thai and Cambodian workers in the province.



He bought the cigarettes for 15 baht a pack and would sell them for 30 baht each.



Mr Veerapong was charged with possession of smuggled foreign cigarrettes with intent to sell.