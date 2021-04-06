Section
Field hospital to be set up at Narathiwat prison
Thailand
General

published : 6 Apr 2021 at 19:11

writer: Waedao Harai

Narathiwat prison prepares to set up a field hospital after a cluster of Covid-19 infections are reported. (Photo: Waedao Harai)
NARATHIWAT: A field hospital will be set up at the Narathiwat prison following the Samut Sakhon model after a Covid-19 cluster was reported there.

One more inmate was found to have been infected with the coronavirus, bringing the infections among inmates and officials at the prison to 127, Thatsaphong Jaikhlongkhlaew, chief of the Narathiwat prison, said on Tuesday.

A total of 631 of 2,334 inmates were tested and 127 were found to have been infected, said Mr Thatsaphong.

All had no serious symptoms, but four of the infected were being treated at Naradhivas Rajanagarindra Hospital.

Dr Naretrit Khathasima, head of the Samut Sakhon public health office, visited the prison to plan the setup of a field hospital based on the Samut Sakhon model.

Under the plan, zone 2 and zone 6 of the prison would be set aside for infected inmates. The two zones could accommodate 800 patients. 

High-risk prisoners — the elderly and those with existing conditions — will be tested first. If infected, they would be sent to zone 2 and zone 6.  

Zone 5 and zone 7, which were earlier used as activity areas, would be cordoned off as infections occurred in the area after four inmates who had joined an acitivity in Surat Thani tested positive.

Mr Thatsaphong said the Samut Sakhon public health chief had screened 92 of the total 127 infected people. If they showed no symptoms within 10 days, they would be sent to zone 4 and zone 7, which would be designated as disease-free zones.

Songkhla prison chief Nipa Ngamtrairae on Tuesday provided necessary items for use at the planned field hospital to the Narathiwat prison.

The items included face masks, gloves, temperature scanners, infrared thermometers  and alcohol gel.

