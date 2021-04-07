Section
Thailand
General

Monk stuck in flooded cave

published : 7 Apr 2021 at 06:32

Rescue workers gather at Phra Sai Ngam cave in Noen Maprang district of Phitsanulok to prepare a rescue mission. (Photo: Chinawat Singhha)
Rescue workers gather at Phra Sai Ngam cave in Noen Maprang district of Phitsanulok to prepare a rescue mission. (Photo: Chinawat Singhha)

PHITSANULOK: A Buddhist monk has been stranded inside a cave for several days after its entrance was flooded at the weekend. The unnamed monk, aged about 40, visited Phra Sai Ngam cave in Noen Maprang district during a pilgrimage to the jungle, said a local official.

Prasat Bun Sathan, a local rescue foundation, posted a photo of the cave on Facebook, saying the monk had been stuck inside since it was flooded on Sunday. The post was accompanied by a promise to keep the public posted on efforts to get the monk out and an update saying rescue workers were already at the scene.

Rear Admiral Supphachai Thanasarasakhon, chief of the navy's Naval Special Warfare Command, said a Sea, Air, and Land (SEAL) team was being prepared to be sent to the cave to help should an SOS be received.

