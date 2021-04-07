Section
Japanese executive infected with Covid-19
Thailand
General

Japanese executive infected with Covid-19

Visited Thong Lor bar

published : 7 Apr 2021 at 10:40

writer: Sunthon Pongpao

Dr Peera Areerat, chief of the public health office of Ayutthaya, during the press conference on Tuesday. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)
Dr Peera Areerat, chief of the public health office of Ayutthaya, during the press conference on Tuesday. (Photo: Sunthon Pongpao)

AYUTTHAYA: A 46-year-old Japanese executive at a factory in Rojana Industrial Estate in Uthai district has been diagnosed infected with Covid-19, provincial public health office chief Peera Areerat said on Tuesday.

He is the povince's 63rd Covid infection.

Dr Peera said the man lived in a rented house in tambon Khan Ham of Uthai district. He regulrly travelled between his house and the factory and to a Japanese restaurant at the Grand Market in Uthai district town, in a car driven by a Thai employee.

He visited an entertainment venue in Bangkok's Thong Lor area on March 27 and had been in close contact with 26 people, who had now been placed in a 14-day quarantine.

The  man was being treated at Uthai Hospital.

