365kg 'ice' seized after Isan car chase

Packs of 365 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, seized after a car chase on Tuesday night, are put on display along with the vehicle at the Mekong Riverine Unit headquarters in Nakhon Phanom. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A patrol from the navy's Mekong Riverine Unit seized 365 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine or "ice" in That Phanom district after a car chase late on Tuesday night.

Capt Rit Natwong, commander of the Nakhon Phanom MRU station, said at a press conference on Wednesday that an MRU unit went on patrol along the road between Mukdahan and Nakhon Phanom after receiving a tip-off that a huge consignment of drugs would be smuggled across the Mekong river from Laos to an area adjoining That Phanom and Wan Yai district.



Shortly before midnight, the patrol spotted a black Chevrolet SUV heading for Nakhon Phanom from Mukdahan.



At Ban Don Sawan in That Phanom district, the patrol signalled the SUV to stop. The car sped away, prompting officers to give chase and open fire at its rear tires.



The car veered off the road and ended up ramming into a tree. The driver fled.



Twelve sacks containing packs of crystal methamphetamine, 365kg in total, were found in the vehicle.